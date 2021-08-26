Expats playing pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday said that the Overseas Pakistanis were playing pivotal role in the growing economy and socio-economic development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday said that the Overseas Pakistanis were playing pivotal role in the growing economy and socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed these views in a joint meeting of Lahore Police and District Overseas Pakistanis Committee here at the conference room of CCPO office to discuss the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Jahangir Bara presided over the meeting whereas SSP Discipline Mubashir Makon, SSP Legal Sheikh Asif and other related officers attended the meeting.

The meeting listened to the cases of possession of land and properties, revenue, fraud and other matters of overseas Pakistanis and issued directions to the concerned quarters for speedy action on 39 complaints of expats.

The overseas Pakistanis, in the meeting expressed their gratitude over timely action on their complaints by the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

Chairman DOPC Jahangir Bara lauded the efforts of Lahore Police in general and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar in particular to retrieve the possessions of land and properties of the citizens including overseas Pakistanis from influential land mafia.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar emphasized the importance of overseas Pakistanis and their contribution to the economy of Pakistan for their remittances, a significant factor in the economic development of the country.

He said that Lahore Police in collaboration with District Overseas Pakistanis Committee had been taking concrete measures to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis regarding their all police related issues including possession of land and properties.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore police had established 'Anti Qabza Cell' as well as a dedicated helpline 1242 at Capital City Police Headquarters to redress grievances of the citizens including expatriates Pakistanis in land grabbing and harassment issues which had proved very effective and result oriented in restoration of possession of their land and properties.