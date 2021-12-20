UrduPoint.com

Expats Playing Vital Role In Stability Of Country's Economy: OPC VC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Expats playing vital role in stability of country's economy: OPC VC

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a vital role in the stability of country's economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a vital role in the stability of country's economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 13-member expats delegation from Japan here at his office.

The OPC VC said that overseas Pakistanis conference was being organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in which, overseas Pakistanis' delegations from 80 countries of the world would participate, adding that the conference would give a big boost to tourism.

He briefed the delegation about the performance statistics of the OPC and other issues related to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis along with the solution of problems. He also took the delegation on a round of various sections of the office.

The delegation paid tributes to the Vice Chairman for taking a personal interest in resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and appreciated the performance of his team while assuring their cooperation.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, DG Ishratullah Niazi and Director (Admin) Tanveer Majidwere also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Expats Japan From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP ..

Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

3 minutes ago
 People from different faith living peacefully in P ..

People from different faith living peacefully in Pakistan: ADC Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Two Capital's colleges facing staff shortage

Two Capital's colleges facing staff shortage

3 minutes ago
 Three held with narcotics

Three held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on Sialkot EPZ

Minister reviews progress on Sialkot EPZ

8 minutes ago
 RMI celebrates 100th kidney transplant surgeries i ..

RMI celebrates 100th kidney transplant surgeries in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.