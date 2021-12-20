Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a vital role in the stability of country's economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a vital role in the stability of country's economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 13-member expats delegation from Japan here at his office.

The OPC VC said that overseas Pakistanis conference was being organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in which, overseas Pakistanis' delegations from 80 countries of the world would participate, adding that the conference would give a big boost to tourism.

He briefed the delegation about the performance statistics of the OPC and other issues related to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis along with the solution of problems. He also took the delegation on a round of various sections of the office.

The delegation paid tributes to the Vice Chairman for taking a personal interest in resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and appreciated the performance of his team while assuring their cooperation.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, DG Ishratullah Niazi and Director (Admin) Tanveer Majidwere also present.