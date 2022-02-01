UrduPoint.com

'Expats Problems Being Addressed On Priority Basis'

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Chairperson District Overseas Committee (DOC) Mirza Muhammad Asgar said that problems of overseas Pakistanis were being addressed on priority basis

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that meetings of the committee were being held regularly on a monthly basis for listening and redressing the issues of expats.

He also directed the departments concerned to speed up measures being taken for the provision of relief to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were working hard and serving the country by sending foreign exchange so the protection of their families and properties was responsibility of overseas committee.

During the meeting, 17 complaints of expats about police, revenue, FDA and other departments were redressed on the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fazale Rabi Cheema, and officers ofdifferent departments were present in the meeting.

