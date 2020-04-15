UrduPoint.com
Expats Tiger Force On Cards To Facilitate Stranded Pakistanis Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

To provide relief to the stranded Pakistanis abroad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government is planning to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :To provide relief to the stranded Pakistanis abroad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government is planning to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

A portal was under consideration to register those overseas Pakistanis who were willing to support their stranded countrymates due to COVID-19, an official in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP on Wednesday.

He said the provision of ration to every stranded Pakistani would be ensured with the help of the force and philanthropists.

The members of CRTF would collect donations from the generous people and distribute it among the deserving Pakistanis.

The official said all out efforts were being made to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis abroad.

