Expats To Get Their Bank Accounts Verified Through NADRA Verisys System: Ombudsman Apprised

Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through NADRA Verisys system: Ombudsman apprised

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday informed Federal Ombudsman that statutory regulatory orders had been issued to all Pakistani banks to use NADRA Verisys for biometric verification of non-resident Pakistanis' (NRP) bank accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday informed Federal Ombudsman that statutory regulatory orders had been issued to all Pakistani banks to use NADRA Verisys for biometric verification of non-resident Pakistanis' (NRP) bank accounts.

Grievance Commissioner of Overseas Pakistanis of Federal Ombudsman Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar had sought a report from the Governor, SBP, in that regard, following overseas Pakistanis complaints regarding blockade of their bank accounts on biometric verification.

Their claim was that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) verification system and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) already had their biometric record; therefore blockage of accounts due to this reason was unjustified, a press release said.

The SBP officials informed that those customers who were not Non-Resident-Pakistani (NRP) but residing outside Pakistan temporarily, the bank may conduct fresh NADRA Verisys and retain the same in place of biometric verification until their returns (within 6 months).

Biometric of such customers shall be done immediately on customer's return to the country.In case of joint accounts, the official said, where one account holder is outside Pakistan, the biometric should be done of the resident, while the above stated procedure would be adopted for the other partner.

They assured Ombudsman for taking action in case of violation or unnecessary inconvenience caused to the customers and Overseas Pakistanis in that regard.

Your Thoughts and Comments

