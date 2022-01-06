UrduPoint.com

Expats Transferred $ 3.160 Bln Through Roshan Digital Account: Farrukh

January 06, 2022

Expats transferred $ 3.160 bln through Roshan Digital Account: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Overseas Pakistanis transferred $3.160 billion to Pakistan through Roshan Digital Account.

The confidence expressed by Overseas Pakistanis in Prime Minister Imran Khan was unprecedented, he said in a tweet.

The minister assured that the government would continue its journey of practical measures for the provision and protection of fundamental rights to Overseas Pakistanis.

