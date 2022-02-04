Expats' welfare most important for PM: OPC Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in the welfare of Pakistanis living abroad.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers here at the office of OPC Punjab.

The OPC Commissioner said that the Federal government has constituted a central coordination committee for consular services on the special directive of the Prime Minister in this regard, adding that the consular services included machine readable passport components, national identity card renewal, visa services, citizenship verification, and many other services, including components of urgent travelling documents, which Pakistani embassies all over the world were continuously providing to expats.

He said that the services provided to overseas Pakistanis in OPC Punjab were highly appreciated in the meeting of Central Coordination Committee for Consular Services and other provinces were also directed to adopt OPC Punjab model.

He said that many positive changes were introduced with regard to consular services which would bring relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that on the direction of the government, the ambassadors appointed abroad were not only holding regular "e-courts" for the timely redressal of the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis but the verification of "Power of Attorney" had also been made online, adding that NADRA counters set up in Pakistani embassies were also providing services to the migrants.

Director General Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramay, Deputy Director Revenue Zulfiqar Bhoon and other dealing officers were present in the meeting.