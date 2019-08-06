Expected heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi on Aug 10-11: Met

The Meteorological department in its weather warning for Sindh on Tuesday forecast that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on August 10 and 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department in its weather warning for Sindh on Tuesday forecast that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on August 10 and 11.

The Met office said that a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region around morning of August 09, 2019.

Under the influence of this system widespread rains/ wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi districts during 9-11 August 2019.

The scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm are also expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.