UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expected Heavy Falls May Generate Urban Flooding In Karachi On Aug 10-11: Met

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Expected heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi on Aug 10-11: Met

The Meteorological department in its weather warning for Sindh on Tuesday forecast that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on August 10 and 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department in its weather warning for Sindh on Tuesday forecast that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on August 10 and 11.

The Met office said that a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region around morning of August 09, 2019.

Under the influence of this system widespread rains/ wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi districts during 9-11 August 2019.

The scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm are also expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Weather Martyrs Shaheed Thar Alert North Bay Hyderabad Gujrat Sukkur Larkana Thatta Badin May August 2019

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

23 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

23 minutes ago

Police Sub-Inspector shot dead in Pishin in Quetta ..

6 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge as MS Bola ..

6 minutes ago

Corps Commanders' Conference held on single point ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.