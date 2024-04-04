Open Menu

Expected Reduction In Flour Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Expected reduction in flour prices

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Deputy Director Food for Rawalpindi Division, Mehr Ghulam Abbas, anticipates a decrease in flour prices in the upcoming days with the arrival of harvested crops from Sindh.

Abbas noted that this influx is expected to lower the price of a 10 kg bag of flour by 100 to 150 rupees. Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Wheat Center Fatehjang on Thursday, Abbas, along with District Attock Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial and other officials, reviewed wheat stocking arrangements.

He highlighted that the provincial government has set the minimum support price for wheat at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms for the year 2023-24, with the wheat procurement policy approved by the provincial cabinet.

Abbas further disclosed that the Punjab food department, in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board, has developed a mobile application for wheat purchasing and sack issuance.

He mentioned that the Punjab Food Department estimates a carry-forward stock of approximately two million tons of wheat. In response to inquiries, Abbas clarified that until the new stock arrives, wheat cannot be released from Rawalpindi division's wheat god owns to local flour mills.

He assured that wheat will be supplied from other districts to these mills until further arrangements are made.

In his efforts to ensure efficient wheat stocking, Abbas stated his commitment to visiting all wheat storage god owns and centers across Rawalpindi division to oversee operations and address any shortcomings.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Punjab Mobile Visit Rawalpindi Price Attock God All From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

1 hour ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

1 hour ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

1 hour ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

1 hour ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

1 hour ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

1 hour ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

2 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

1 hour ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

1 hour ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

1 hour ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan