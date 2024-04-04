Expected Reduction In Flour Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:01 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Deputy Director Food for Rawalpindi Division, Mehr Ghulam Abbas, anticipates a decrease in flour prices in the upcoming days with the arrival of harvested crops from Sindh.
Abbas noted that this influx is expected to lower the price of a 10 kg bag of flour by 100 to 150 rupees. Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Wheat Center Fatehjang on Thursday, Abbas, along with District Attock Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial and other officials, reviewed wheat stocking arrangements.
He highlighted that the provincial government has set the minimum support price for wheat at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms for the year 2023-24, with the wheat procurement policy approved by the provincial cabinet.
Abbas further disclosed that the Punjab food department, in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board, has developed a mobile application for wheat purchasing and sack issuance.
He mentioned that the Punjab Food Department estimates a carry-forward stock of approximately two million tons of wheat. In response to inquiries, Abbas clarified that until the new stock arrives, wheat cannot be released from Rawalpindi division's wheat god owns to local flour mills.
He assured that wheat will be supplied from other districts to these mills until further arrangements are made.
In his efforts to ensure efficient wheat stocking, Abbas stated his commitment to visiting all wheat storage god owns and centers across Rawalpindi division to oversee operations and address any shortcomings.
