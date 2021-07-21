Expecting wisdom from novices like Maryam Nawaz impossible: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that expecting wisdom from political novices like Maryam Nawaz would be like constructing a channel of milk.

In a tweet, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz had never read a book in her life and she had no habit of reading and research.

He said that some friends had asked that he did not react upon the antisemitic statement of Maryam Nawaz.

The minister said Maryam never worked in her life and her politically training was inspired by people like Abid Sher Ali, Uzma Bukhari and Hina Pervaiz Butt.

What could you expect from such a woman, he remarked.

He said all the emphasis of the PML-N leadership was to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Maryam's CV was comprised only on one point that she was born in the house of Nawaz Sharif who misused his position to make billions of rupees and now the whole family wanted to enjoy the properties built through the looted national kitty.