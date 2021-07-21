Expecting wisdom from novices like Maryam Nawaz unreasonable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that expecting wisdom from the political novices like Maryam Nawaz would be like constructing a channel of milk.

In a tweet, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz had never read a book in her life and she had no habit of reading and research.

He said he was asked by a few friends to react upon the antisemitic statement of Maryam Nawaz who never worked in her life and her political training was inspired by people like Abid Sher Ali, Uzma Bukhari and Hina Pervaiz Butt.

"What could you expect from such a woman," he questioned.

He said all the emphasis of the PML-N leadership was to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said Maryam's CV comprised of only on one point that she was born in the house of Nawaz Sharif who misused his position to make billions of rupees and now the whole family wanted to enjoy the properties built through the looted national kitty.