UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expecting Wisdom From Novices Like Maryam Nawaz Unreasonable: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Expecting wisdom from novices like Maryam Nawaz unreasonable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that expecting wisdom from the political novices like Maryam Nawaz would be like constructing a channel of milk.

In a tweet, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz had never read a book in her life and she had no habit of reading and research.

He said he was asked by a few friends to react upon the antisemitic statement of Maryam Nawaz who never worked in her life and her political training was inspired by people like Abid Sher Ali, Uzma Bukhari and Hina Pervaiz Butt.

"What could you expect from such a woman," he questioned.

He said all the emphasis of the PML-N leadership was to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said Maryam's CV comprised of only on one point that she was born in the house of Nawaz Sharif who misused his position to make billions of rupees and now the whole family wanted to enjoy the properties built through the looted national kitty.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Reading Women Family All From Billion

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

2 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.