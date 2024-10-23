Expediting development pace in erstwhile FATA, a pathway to economic prosperity for tribesmen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) After decades of economic stagnation, the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is poised for a transformative era of speedy growth and prosperity following launching of gigantic development projects by the government for the socioeconomic emancipation of the tribesmen.

Moving on road to prosperity, the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unlocked significant opportunities for development, positioning the once undeveloped region on a path toward sustainable socioeconomic advancement.

Historically marginalized due to it's long porus border with Afghanistan, the tribes of FATA have faced numerous challenges, including limited infrastructure, law and order, inadequate healthcare, and low educational attainment.

However, the recent government initiatives and investments are rapidly changing the ex Fata landscape. Enhanced focus on infrastructure development—ranging from roads and bridges to schools and hospitals—is at the forefront of this transformation.

Saifur Rehman, a prominent businessman and industrialist from South Waziristan, highlighted the positive shift in the region and said “Economic and industrial development, along with job creation, are essential for improving the lives of tribal people in these merged areas,”.

Talking to APP, he said the infusion of resources has not only boosted local businesses but has also attracted external investments, marking a significant step toward economic self-sufficiency.

The government’s commitment to developing the region is reflected in various projects aimed at revitalizing agriculture, enhancing healthcare facilities, and improving educational institutions.

With better roads facilitating trade and movement, farmers are now able to access broader markets, leading to increased agricultural productivity and income.

Shah Gul Afridi, former member national assembly from Khyber tribal district said that additionally, educational initiatives have seen a rise in literacy rates and vocational training programs, equipping the youth with essential skills to meet the demands of a changing economy.

This investment in human capital is critical for sustaining growth and fostering innovation within the region, he reiterated.

“The development pace in erstwhileFata is highly encouraging, and we are seeing a collective effort from both the government and the community to drive a vibrant economic and social change there,” he said.

The establishment of business incubators and support for small and medium enterprises is further bolstering the economic landscape, he added.

Investments in infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals are being prioritized and the government’s development projects, including the construction of new roads and establishment of vocational training centers have started creating jobs opportunities for tribal youth.

Agriculture and livestock sectors are backbone of erstwhile FATA’s economy were promoted besides introduction of modern farming techniques and irrigation projects aims to increase foods productivity and improve over livelihoods of tribesmen.

Forests projects under green growth initiatives and national livestock development programs including calves fattening and save the calf schemes were extended to erstwhile Fata providing jobs to thousands of people.

He said police stations were established and judicial system extended besides forts were constructed and the western border was fenced to stop infiltration of unwanted elements from across the western borders

Shahab Khan, a senior planning officer in KP Education Department told APP that the Federal and KP government besides NGOs are now working together to expediting strengthening and rebuild of education infrastructure in all seven tribal districts vital for peace and economic stability.

Besides provision of stipends under Govt’s education for all programs and Benazir Income Support Program, he said that new schools are being constructed, and existing ones being rehabilitated in terms of furniture and academia to increase students’ enrolments.

Under KP Govt Education Emergency, he said that nitially education card would be launched in Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, Upper and Lower Chitral, Tank, and Upper and Lower South Waziristan.

He said all the children attending government schools in these areas will receive Rs1,000 per month,” he said, adding these beneficiaries would also get free admission in the registered private schools of their choice.

About 40,000 children would benefit from this program in the first phase in KP and upon its success the facility would be extended to other districts.

Additionally, girls in grades 6 to 10 across the province would receive Rs500 per month as an educational stipend, benefiting around 550,000 girls.

Annually about Rs 3.1 billion would be spent to be funded by the provincial government, adding free textbooks and scholarships would also be provided under the Education Card.

He said a Rs3 billion education emergency endowment fund would be created for financial sustainability of the program.

He said increase investment in education in erstwhile FATA has lead to enhancement of girls education and skilled workforce which are paving the way for creation of more economic opportunities for tribal youth and consolidating peace at rural areas.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman said that ex Fata have witnessed substantial development works under the federal government’s public sector development programme (PSDP) during PMLN Govt to facilitate over five million tribal people.

He said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project has been planned to accelerate pace of economic development and bolster industrialisation.

KPEC with 47.5 kilometres length would be a four lane expressway that would connect Pakistan with Afghanistan and onward Central Asian Republics (CARs).

KPEC, a three year project for which the federal government would provide about $385.6 million with KP government’s share of $75 million. He added that loan agreement has already been signed for KPEC.

To link North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts with KP’s southern districts through enhanced road connectivity, over 92 per cent work on the 60 kilometres long Sarai Gambila-Karak section completed.

Besides expending construction work of Kurram-Tangi Dam in North Waziristan and completion of Gomal Zam dam of 17.4 MW in South Waziristan, he said the federal government accelerated work on Mohmand dam costing Rs309.6 billion with capacity to produce 800MW electricity and gross storage capacity is 1.293 million acres feet (MAF).

Umair Khattak, senior research officer, Planning and Development Department KP said under the Economic Development Plan (EDP) focusing on 113 initiatives for development of merged areas, about 55 projects worth Rs16 billion to be completed in North Waziristan in next three years and 57 projects worth Rs24 billion in South Waziristan.

As these developments unfold, the people of the erstwhile FATA are beginning to witness the fruits of their long-awaited integration into the provincial framework.

With each passing day, the dream of economic prosperity seems increasingly attainable, offering hope for a brighter future for the tribesmen and their families.

The experts said the journey of the erstwhile FATA from economic backwardness to a burgeoning hub of development serves as a testament to the resilience of its people and the potential that lies within the region.

As infrastructure improves and opportunities expand, the path to prosperity becomes clearer, signaling a new chapter of prosperity in the lives of its tribesmen

