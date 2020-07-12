Expediting of work on district Khyber developmental schemes directed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Parliamentary Secretary for SAFRON Iqbal Afridi Sunday got briefing by officials of Communication and Works Department (C&W) Khyber and directed them to expedite work on developmental projects.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed for immediate completion of ongoing schemes and layout formulation of water provision schemes. He also expressed dissatisfaction over performance of C&W, saying, the public was complaining that the negligence of C&W department causing delay in completion of projects.

He also warned action against local contractors for using substandard material in ongoing developmental projects and said that no one would be allowed to mint public money by commission and corruption.