Expediting Work On Karachi Circular Railway Project Discussed

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique in a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah held on Friday agreed to expedite the work on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It was briefed during the meeting that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Railway Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique would soon visit China to discuss KCR project.

Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon; Legal Adviser, Murtaza Wahab; Chairman Planning and Development, Hassan Naqvi; Senior Member board Revenue, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary Energy during the meeting.

While the minister was accompanied by a delegation including Railway CEO Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, Additional General Manager, Railways Amir Baloch, CEO Railways Nisar Memon, DS Kashif Yousafani, Project Director, KCR Amir Daudputo and Director General Aviation, Khaqan Murtaza.

The meeting discussed the agendas including depot issues for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project, Thar Coal, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and aviation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized on resolving the issue of transportation of the people of Karachi, which is the largest city of Pakistan, on a priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that "We are with the Sindh government on the work of KCR for which a committee would be set up to take the project forward." The Sindh Chief Minister nominated Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Transport for the committee on behalf of the Sindh government.

The Federal government has decided to appoint two officers of Railways and two members of Planning and Development.

