Expediting Work On Mignora Bypass Road Directed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Expediting work on Mignora bypass road directed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) ::A meeting chaired by chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai directed to expedite construction work on Mingora bypass road.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Swat Hamid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Swat Irfan Khan and concerned officials.

The meeting also discussed pace of ongoing development projects and took decisions regarding Mingora traffic plan.

Chairing the meeting, DDAC chairman issued instructions to expedite construction work of flyover under construction on Mingora bypass road and completion of development projects within stipulated tile limit.

He said that record development works had been started in Swat including education, health, clean water, and construction of highways. He said that promises and pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

