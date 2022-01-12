Expedition of mass vaccination drive against COVID directed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum on Wednesday directed ECOs District Health Authorities (DHAs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) of DHQ and THQ hospitals to expedite mass vaccination drive against coronavirus.

In a letter, he instructed the health officials to speed up the vaccination of unvaccinated students and faculty members at public and private schools for routine and booster doses.

For this purpose, the health authorities should approach Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of District education Authorities and Director Colleges, Tabbasum stated.

He directed them to ensure vaccination at public and recreational spots including bus, wagon stands, Metro Stations, parks, theatres and cinemas etc.

The secretary said that only the people wearing proper face mask should be allowed to enter hospitals, schools, colleges and offices.