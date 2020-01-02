Expeditious uplift of Faisalabad division on top of my agenda: Commissioner Faisalabad

Expeditious uplift of Faisalabad division is on top of the agenda and in this connection a progressive strategy has been evolved to resolve administrative and development problems on daily basis, said Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Expeditious uplift of Faisalabad division is on top of the agenda and in this connection a progressive strategy has been evolved to resolve administrative and development problems on daily basis, said Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali.

Addressing a meeting of the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Thursday, he appreciated the role of Faisalabad in strengthening national economy and said provision of funds for development projects is directly linked with enhanced economic activities and he is trying his optimum best to facilitate the industrial and business sectors of this division.

Regarding the further improvement in basic infrastructure facilities, he said that Punjab government has released a tranche of Rs200 million and hopefully one side of under construction Kashmir underpass on canal road would be opened for traffic within a month.

He was optimistic that work on those roads would be started positively in June this year. About Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road, he said that he had taken up this issue with Chief Secretary Punjab to build it under public-private partnerships mode, however, he is not in a position yet to clearly explain its factual status.

Regarding linking Faisalabad with Lahore-Karachi motorway, he told that in this connection three different sites have been identified, however, he will prefer construction of interchange at the site which would maximum trim the journey between Faisalabad and Lahore.

Earlier, President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan presented welcome address.