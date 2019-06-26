UrduPoint.com
Expenditures Of PM House Cut By 32%: National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:28 PM

Expenditures of PM house cut by 32%: National Assembly told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that the expenditures fixed for Prime Minister House for the year 2018-19 were cut down by 32% to Rs 675 million against total allocation of Rs 986 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that the expenditures fixed for Prime Minister House for the year 2018-19 were cut down by 32% to Rs 675 million against total allocation of Rs 986 million.

Responding to various points raised by law makers in National Assembly on cut motions, he said in term of internal wing of the PM House, an amount of Rs 472 million was earmarked however, only Rs 370 million were spent whereas for public wing of the PM House, an amount of Rs 305 million was utilized against total allocation of Rs 514 million.

He dispelled the impression created by the opposition that allocation for PM House was being increased saying that instead the government had considerably reduced the budget of PM House.

