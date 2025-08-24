Expensive electric rides deprive kids of recreation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Traditional swings at recreational sites in Multan have largely disappeared, replaced by modern

electric and automated rides that are increasingly beyond the reach of kids hailing from middle-class

and low income families.

Kids are enjoying vacations and while the city’s shopping malls and amusement parks continue

to introduce new attractions by introducing electric rides. However, rising ticket prices are leaving

children from middle and low-income households deprived of healthy entertainment.

Parents including Asim, Saad and some others say the situation has created disappointment and

frustration among families as they cannot afford the steep rates. For many children, a simple visit

to a mall now ends in frustration when parents are unable to buy tickets for the rides. “These rides

were meant to bring happiness to children, but their unaffordable prices have turned joy into sadness,”

said Muhammad Nadeem Mughal, a father visiting a local plaza. He criticized the “arbitrary ticketing”

and urged authorities to regulate the charges.

Families told APP that in some malls, ticket rates have risen to such an extent that many parents

prefer to return home without letting their children ride. Similar scenes are observed in public parks,

where children are often seen crying or pleading with their parents to let them enjoy the rides.

Some parents even get into arguments with ride operators over the high charges.

In earlier decades, simple swings and recreational equipment were accessible to almost every family,

regardless of income. Today, modern electric rides may offer more thrill and attraction, but they remain

affordable only for those with higher incomes. For most families, the frequent price hikes have turned

children’s entertainment into a financial burden.

A local psychologist K. Suhail says “Play and recreation are vital for a child’s mental and physical

development". “Activities like swings and rides enhance confidence, reduce stress, and improve

social interaction. If such opportunities become inaccessible, children from lower-income groups

will be left behind in more ways than one.”

Parents and citizens have demanded stronger monitoring of recreational facilities in the city.

They stress the need for official checks, transparent rate lists, and fair pricing systems. Families

also suggested that the government establish more public parks with safe, modern rides at

affordable rates so that children from all backgrounds can enjoy equal access to entertainment.

Currently, however, the choice for many families in Multan remains limited. Amusement centers

and malls continue to advertise new attractions, but the steep cost has turned what should be

moments of joy into a dream out of reach for countless children.