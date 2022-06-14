Experienced doctors available at Liaquat University hospital for patients

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Administration Liaquat University Hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi on Tuesday said that the patients were being treated in the hospital under the supervision of experienced professors, consultants and doctors by using modern machinery.

He was talking to a delegation of various social and civil society organizations.

Jatoi said that modern medical machinery and medical equipment were available in all the wards and departments of the hospital in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He said that patients from 18 districts of Sindh and Balochistan were coming for treatment.

Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the Nephrology department had a centre consisting of 25 modern dialysis machines where the dialysis of 90 to 100 patients was being performed on daily basis.

For the treatment of patients with hepatitis and those admitted in ICU, separate dialysis machines were available in the hospital, Jatoi said.

He said that separate wards consisting of 30 beds for men and women had been set up in the Department of Nephrology where two RO filtration plants were installed so that there would be no problem in the treatment of the patients.

Dialysis costs Rs 5,000 per day per patient, but all patients were being treated for free at the hospital's dialysis center, he said, adding that patients are also provided with the food as prescribed by the doctors.