UrduPoint.com

Experienced Leadership To Bring Economic Stability: Ex-MNA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Experienced leadership to bring economic stability: ex-MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former MNA Rana Afzal Hussain has said that experienced leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would bring economic stability in the country.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said the previous government created multiple problems for the country on the economic front due to its inexperienced team.

He said the common man and business community were facing a lot of problems due to the method the economy was handled by the previous government.

He said the PMLN had put its political popularity at stake just to protect national interests. "The PMLN-led coalition government had to take bold and unpopular decisions for the cause of Pakistan," he added.

The former MNA said there was no need to be frustrated because of negative views of some elements about the national economy. "Our economy is in safe hands," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Government

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

53 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.