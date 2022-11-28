Experienced leadership to bring economic stability: ex-MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former MNA Rana Afzal Hussain has said that experienced leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would bring economic stability in the country.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said the previous government created multiple problems for the country on the economic front due to its inexperienced team.

He said the common man and business community were facing a lot of problems due to the method the economy was handled by the previous government.

He said the PMLN had put its political popularity at stake just to protect national interests. "The PMLN-led coalition government had to take bold and unpopular decisions for the cause of Pakistan," he added.

The former MNA said there was no need to be frustrated because of negative views of some elements about the national economy. "Our economy is in safe hands," he added.