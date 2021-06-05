UrduPoint.com
"Experienced Thugs' Presented Fake Figures About Economy: Shahbaz Gill

Sat 05th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the so-called economists, who after their government left behind trade deficit of $32 billion, had presented fake figures about the economy.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, the SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz economists, who were in fact experienced thugs, staged a drama yesterday.

Ironically, he said, they had burdened the nation with Rs 30 trillion loan and today were posing themselves as 'champions of the economy'.

With monthly increase of Rs 38 billion, the circular debt had touched Rs1,200 billion, which was another 'achievement' of the Na-ahl (Incompetent) League regime, he added.

Shahbaz Gill said with a deficit of Rs 480 billion, the PML-N government had brought the national institutions to the verge of collapse. The regime had also left behind Rs 400 billion tax refund of state institutions.

The "incompetent" N-League would have to answer for ruining the economy, he added.

