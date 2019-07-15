Experiment of Selected government bruising economy: PPP MPAs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Pakistan People's Party MPAs from Sindh Surendar Valasai, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Liaquat Askani and Naveed Anthony have said that experiment of the 'Selected' Prime Minister and 'Selected government' have brutally bruised the economy and the society as well as damaging the credibility of national institutions to a great extent, which warrants a quick damage control by wrapping up the puppets back into Bani Gala Zoo.In a statement, the PPP MPAs said that the people have vehemently rejected the heavily rigged budget because repurcussions of such ugly economic policies would cost the nation beyond worst imaginations.

"National wealth has been reduced to half within ten months of misrule by PTI government as poverty and economic insecurity have touched new heights," they added.They pointed out that a wave of uncertainty and chaos has gripped every segment of the country as every individual has been gravely affected due to ill-planned stupid economic policies.

According to reports, the people of Pakistan are paying 42 different taxes indirectly but the nation is being portrayed as tax-thieves by the 'Selected' Prime Minister and his henchmen.The PPP MPAs said that the 'No Confidence Motion' against the Senate Chairman by the joint opposition was a louder message representing the wishes of people and their complete negation for the brutal economic policies, non-democratic attitude and immoral behavior of PTI government.

"Pumping the PTI baloon and unleashing swarms of puppets, habitual turncoats and corrupt political elements drycleaned from different parties against the masses have turned out to be a nightmare for the country," they added.They said that prices of commodities have gone through the roof, rupees shrinking in value against foreign currencies, industry is wiping away, youth reeling under severe unemployment, masses drowning in poverty and onslaught against traders are among the long list of atrocities the 'Selected PTI government' was inlficting on the nation.The PPP MPAs from Sindh further said that country has become a laughing stock in the world as Federal Ministers visiting abroad are addressing empty chairs because the 'Selected government' has no legitimacy for its birth through rigged and robbed elections.They said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the only ray of hope, who can take the country out of the deep quagmire as he truly represents the sentiments and aspirations of the poor and youth majority, who remain the main victims of the 'Selected' Prime Minister and his 'Selected' government.The PPP MPAs expressed grave concern over the verdict of World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) which announced a huge fine of $5.976 billion against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case.

"The characters who caused such collosal loss to the exchequer must not go scot-free whether belonging to judiciary or the executive," they added.