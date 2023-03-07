Experiment on cotton nurseries in progress to counter impacts of climate change in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab is working on introducing a cotton nursery to check the impacts of climate change, aimed at getting maximum production of cotton.

The early sown cotton usually remains more successful in terms of production if compared to routine or late sowing. At the time of routine or late sowing, the crop undergoes climate changes during the germination stage.

The stress at this stage affects the crop, said the secretary of agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ateel while talking to APP, on Tuesday.

Saqib Ateel stated that there were three stages vital for cotton including germination, flowering and fruiting. During past experiences, the early sown crops gave a high yield compared to the yield taken from a late sowing.

He added, now the south Punjab secretariat is introducing a cotton nursery and it will shift germinated plants to the fields.

The nurseries are being developed from March 8, 15 and April 1 at Cotton Research Institute Punjab said Saqib.

He added that the farmers could not sow cotton early due to wheat.

At the time of germination, there is much heat and it affects the germination of cotton plants. The plants in the nursery will avail some growth and then will be shifted to the field.

These plants will be capable of combating heat waves or other climate changes.

In our country, cotton production is very low which is nearly 750kg/ hectare. In China and America, it is 3000/hectare and 2000 kg/hectare respectively.

The nurseries are being developed at three Kanals. To a query about the number of plants per acre, the secretary of agriculture informed that 17000 plants were being installed per acre.