Expert Advise Parents To Take Extra Precautionary Measures For Kids With Onset Of Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :With onset of winter season, hospitals are witnessing a surge in the cases of flue, nausea, asthma and cough where doctors have advised public to stay active to keep themselves warm and take early precautionary measures for the safety of kids.

Talking to a private news channel, a senior physician Dr. Ayesha Nageen said that the number of patients of flue, fever and nausea was on the rise due to change in the weather and asked citizens to take extra preventive measures for their child while they going out during early hours in the morning, and after sunset.

She stressed that the public should maintain a proper hygiene and minimize exposure to cold, adding, it is a right time to take very good care of children as they are prone to many winter infections.

Replying a question, she said the majority patients with respiratory tract are visiting the hospitals and private clinics, adding, the reason is a change in weather.

She added that proper awareness of parents about children' s health could help in avoiding the risk of developing different diseases and also reduce deaths ratio due to winter ailments.

Common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, she further mentioned.

Child needs to have a balanced diet that has the required amount of fibers, proteins, and essential nutrients, she said, adding, children whose diets were low in vegetables and vitamin E were more likely to develop asthmatic symptoms than other children irrespective of other factors.

Dr Ayesha said it has been observed that majority of patients with complications of asthma reached hospital after developing severe symptoms and it shows carelessness on the part of the parents of child.

She regretted that self-medication is another cause behind rise in number of cases with complications of asthma and bronchitis as unnecessary use of antibiotics without prescription from a qualified doctor results in rise of infections.

She recommended that parents should also avoid self-medication and get their child vaccination for flu in winters.

