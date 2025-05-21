Open Menu

Expert Advises Consumption Of Tea Without Milk Key To Better Health On 'World Tea Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) On World Tea Day, health experts emphasized the importance of public awareness in consuming tea without milk, highlighting its numerous benefits, as tea without milk is more beneficial than milk tea because excessive milk consumption with tea can lead to potential health risks, including chemical and psychiatric issues, such as addiction.

In an exclusive talk with a local news channel, Dr. Shagufta Feroz warned that excessive milk tea consumption can cause digestive issues, mental health concerns, cardiovascular problems, nutritional deficiencies and addiction due to caffeine dependence.

Furthermore, milk tea may also cause skin issues like acne. Moderation is key, and being mindful of sugar content, caffeine intake, and serving sizes can help minimize its negative effects.

Dr. Shagufta Feroz also discussed the trend of having tea with breakfast and in the evening, highlighting its potential impact on health and suggesting mindful consumption habits to maximize benefits while minimizing risks.

Despite not producing tea, Pakistan is the world's largest importer of tea, reflecting its immense popularity among Pakistanis, who have made it an integral part of their daily lives, she mentioned.

According to Dr. Shagufta Feroz, tea consumption in Pakistan is more than just a cultural tradition; it is a way of life, deeply ingrained in the country's social fabric, fostering connections, hospitality and community bonding, while also having a significant economic impact as the world's largest importer of tea.

Dr. Shagufta Feroz lamented that most people tend to add excessive milk and other kitchen ingredients to their tea, which can negate its potential health benefits.

Feroz recommended opting for black tea with lemon and brown sugar as a healthier alternative for breakfast, highlighting its potential benefits.

She emphasized the importance of awareness about healthier tea options, such as green tea and herbal infusions, given the concerns associated with excessive sugar and milk consumption in traditional tea.

