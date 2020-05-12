Expert advises people to avoid unnecessary visits to markets, follow social distancing, other guidelines

Emphasizing on the need to follow physical distancing measures, medical expert Tuesday said that the public should stop gathering in places associated with Eid activities while visiting shops for containing the further spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Emphasizing on the need to follow physical distancing measures, medical expert Tuesday said that the public should stop gathering in places associated with Eid activities while visiting shops for containing the further spread of coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news, a Microbiologist Dr Mumtaz Ahmad said the general public must follow the guidelines of the government properly and observe social distancing to stay safe.

He said it would be unfair to say that the government has not taken sufficient measures to control the pandemic, adding, that the government has utilized all its available resources to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but now it was the responsibility of people to keep social distancing and follow SOPs strictly.

He advised the masses to avoid "non-essential" visits to markets and contact with others people to control coronavirus to further spread as the country's coronavirus death toll rises.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are being encouraged to stay inside homes and only go out when necessary, he added.

"Shopping online is a good option to use and avoid going to the markets," he said, adding that if you want to go to the store, wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet distance from other customers. When you return home be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap", he advised.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth or wear face mask when you are going out in public, he said, adding that do not touch the eyes, nose or mouth until using sanitizers or washing your hands with soap at least twenty seconds.

At home, follow food safety guidelines. There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19, he also said.