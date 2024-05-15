Open Menu

Expert Advises Plenty Of Fluids, Green Vegetables To Beat Scorching Heat Waves

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Health expert Wednesday recommended for the general public to remain indoors during daytime and advised for drinking plenty of fluids to keep themselves hydrated as the soaring heat has resulted in many people showing signs of dehydration, heat cramps, heat stroke and restlessness cases.

Talking to a private news channel, a herbalist Dr Ghalib Agha advised citizens complaining of headaches that they should use plenty of water and changes in lifestyle, especially in the summer where temperatures will touch above 40 to 50 degrees Celsius.

He suggested that people should limit consumption of heavy, greasy, and spicy foods, as these can increase metabolic issues which will make them feel more uncomfortable in hot weather.

Getting enough water every day is important to keep body functioning correctly, he said, adding, human body needs more water when you are in warmer climates, physically active, running a fever, and having diarrhea or vomiting.

Babies and small children feel the effects of heat sooner and more seriously than adults. Children in cars need special protection from heat as cars can heat up very quickly, he mentioned.

A parked, locked car can reach dangerously high temperatures very quickly, even if the windows are open slightly, he added.

Replying to a question, he said hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other

diseases.

Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, he added.

Drink fluids regularly throughout the day especially if people are physically active, he said, adding, summer diet should focused on light, refreshing meals like green vegetables and yogurt which will keep you hydrated and provide essential nutrients while being low in calories.

More Stories From Pakistan