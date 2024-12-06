Expert advises precautions as respiratory illnesses surge with cold snap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A health expert Friday warned that cold weather has led to an alarming increase in respiratory infections, emphasizing that taking preventive measures and maintaining a healthy diet are crucial in reducing the risk of contracting respiratory illnesses, ranging from mild colds to severe pneumonia.

Pulmonologist, Asthma Specialist & consultant Physician Dr. Waqas Rasheed talking to a private news channel advised them to be vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience common symptoms such as persistent coughing, sneezing, sore throat and nasal congestion.

According to medical professionals, the sudden drop in temperature has led to a significant increase in cases of respiratory infections, ranging from mild colds to severe pneumonia.

To minimize the risk of contracting these illnesses, experts advise citizens to adopt simple yet effective preventive measures, including maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms, and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist, he added.

By taking simple precautions, such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with those showing symptoms, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting respiratory infections, he added.

To help citizens protect themselves against the rising cases of respiratory infections, experts recommended a combination of traditional remedies and medical interventions including (Yakhni) traditional Pakistani broth, made with meat, bones and spices which are rich in nutrients and can help boost the immune system.

Citizens should consume warm, nutritious soups that can help soothe the throat, ease congestion and provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Eggs are also an excellent source of protein, which is vital for building and repairing tissues, including those in the respiratory system, he mentioned.

Nebulization treatment will also help relieve respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath and anti-Allergic Medicines which will also counter or prescription medications can help alleviate allergic reactions and reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.

It is essential to consult with a doctor before taking any medication or undergoing nebulization treatment, he advised.

By incorporating these remedies into your daily routine, you can strengthen your immune system and reduce your risk of contracting respiratory infections, he concluded.