Expert advises public for seasonal influenza vaccination before winter

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Pregnant women, diabetic, kidney, heart, chest patients, people above 50 and kids below 5 should get themselves vaccinated against seasonal influenza before the start of winter.

Prof of Pulmonology Dr Azam Mushtaq told APP here on Tuesday that people could be administered vaccine from October every year to be on the safe side against influenza.

He said that diabetics, cardiac, renal and chest patients were more vulnerable to seasonal influenza, adding that elderly and kids were at risk.

The vaccine, he added, was cheap and is available in the market and patients should not totally depend on the government hospitals for it.

He said that the vaccines takes three months time to become effective.

Dr Mushtaq, who is a faculty member at Quaid-i- Azam Medical College, urged public not to burn garbage and stubble, which was a major source of smog.

He advised people to use masks in this season to save themselves.