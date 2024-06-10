Expert Advises Public To Adopt Precautionary Measures Before Visiting Cattle Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Health expert on Monday said that people are flocking to cattle markets in the spirit of the upcoming unique festival of Eid-ul-Azha where citizens are asked to adopt all preventive measures while visiting cattle markets to keep themselves safe from the Congo virus.
Talking to a private news channel, Infection disease expert Dr Kiran Habib said that every year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a large number of sacrificial animals are brought to cities for sale for which special places have been set up, however, health authorities were on alert to prevent any outbreak of diseases associated with these heads of cattle.
She explained that the Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease, which is typically spread by tick bites or close contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons or animals.
“The virus spreads from these infected animals to other healthy animals, she said, adding, people infected with Congo virus have constant fever, vomiting, dizziness.”
While visiting the cattle market citizens should wear light-color clothes, full-sleeve clothes, gloves, and face masks, she recommended.
Certain ticks might not be visible if caught on dark-color clothes, she said, adding, that when inspecting sacrificial animals, avoid eating and drinking at the cattle market and keep clean boiled drinking water with you.
She also demanded that the government should set up veterinary camps in every sacrificial market to examine the animals and educate the buyers.
Replying to a question, she added that most people were not aware of the hazard of being bitten by ticks, adding, these ticks are found in the scalp and between the toes of Congo fever patients.
The virus is spread via a tick found on the skin of animals, she mentioned.
"The large-scale screening of the animals and their premises (sheds) should be done to check the livestock for ticks", she highlighted.
Health experts further suggest that a person must visit the nearest hospital immediately after developing any signs and symptoms of the infection.
Recent Stories
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 278,600 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
TEVTA to transform six training institutes into Int'l training centers to meet global demands: Chair ..3 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Israr Khan on election as Oxford Union president13 minutes ago
-
Zubaida Trail: A Historic Passage for Pilgrims23 minutes ago
-
ICT admin sets up five official cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute23 minutes ago
-
FIA warns public on rise of online frauds23 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar to participate in high-level conference on Gaza in Jordan23 minutes ago
-
8-kanals state land retrieved43 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister53 minutes ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas53 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to peoples’ welfare: Minister1 hour ago