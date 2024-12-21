Open Menu

Expert Advises To Take Precautionary Measures To Avoid Viral Infections This Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) As winter sets in, country is experiencing a significant surge in viral infections, including flu and chest infections with the virus spreading rapidly, health experts Saturday emphasized the importance of public awareness and preventive measures to minimize the risk of contracting these viral infections.

General Physician Dr. Sadia Khalid talking to a private news channel the country is witnessing a sharp increase in influenza cases this winter, with hospitals reporting a significant influx of patients complaining of cough, fever, chest tightness and headaches.

To minimize the risk of contracting winter viral infections, experts advise maintaining good hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms and staying indoors when air quality is poor.

Additionally, getting vaccinated, boosting immunity through a balanced diet and regular exercise and avoiding sharing personal items can also help prevent the spread of viral infections, she added.

By understanding the risks and taking simple yet effective precautions individuals can significantly reduce their vulnerability to the virus and stay healthy throughout the winter season, she added.

The cold and dry weather has tightened its grip on the country, leading to a rapid escalation of respiratory diseases, experts warn as the nation struggles to cope with the surge in influenza cases, expert mentioned.

She advised parents to be extra cautious during the ongoing cold spell, as experts stress the crucial need to safeguard children against pneumonia, which can easily take hold in the harsh winter weather.

Responding to a query, she advised individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes, heart and lung diseases are vulnerable to severe health complications during the winter season.

Additionally, pregnant women, elderly citizens and children under the age of five are also at heightened risk, experts caution, she added.

She highlighted that older adults may have weaker immune systems, making them more susceptible to severe viral infections.

