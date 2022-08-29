UrduPoint.com

Expert Appeals Nation To Donate Generously In PM's Flood Relief Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Expert appeals nation to donate generously in PM's flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Experts have appealed to overseas Pakistanis for the generous contribution to the 'Prime Minister's flood relief fund to help flood victims.

"Public contribution of any amount will support and strengthen the resolve of our government to serve the nation," they said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

President PML-N, Italy Khalid Mehmood Gondal said that the flood situation in KPK, Sindh and Balochistan was gradually improving, adding, that the local people need food and basic commodities.

A big challenge is to convince local people to leave their homes in face of danger and move to safer places, he mentioned.

He said overseas Pakistanis were playing their due role by collecting donations to send to flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmad Kamal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Members of the Provincial Assembly were directly supervising the rescue and relief activities.

Currently, we have to work on our reserves of basic commodities because this situation was likely to continue in the immediate future, he said.

The Ministries of National Health and Food Security should be taken on board to lay down a plan for providing relief to the masses, he added.

He suggested that it is essential to prioritize disaster management to develop it accordingly, adding, that climate change was being observed throughout the world. Therefore, we must develop new policies to avoid such devastating situations in the future.

Director General PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah said the rescue and relief operation was underway in the province and all the rescue teams were working with dedication day and night in this regard.

The affected areas have four million people.

The biggest challenge was to provide food, shelter and basic commodities to the flood affecties and government was working steadfastly to overcome this challenge.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Provincial Assembly Italy All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.