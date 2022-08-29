ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Experts have appealed to overseas Pakistanis for the generous contribution to the 'Prime Minister's flood relief fund to help flood victims.

"Public contribution of any amount will support and strengthen the resolve of our government to serve the nation," they said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

President PML-N, Italy Khalid Mehmood Gondal said that the flood situation in KPK, Sindh and Balochistan was gradually improving, adding, that the local people need food and basic commodities.

A big challenge is to convince local people to leave their homes in face of danger and move to safer places, he mentioned.

He said overseas Pakistanis were playing their due role by collecting donations to send to flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmad Kamal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Members of the Provincial Assembly were directly supervising the rescue and relief activities.

Currently, we have to work on our reserves of basic commodities because this situation was likely to continue in the immediate future, he said.

The Ministries of National Health and Food Security should be taken on board to lay down a plan for providing relief to the masses, he added.

He suggested that it is essential to prioritize disaster management to develop it accordingly, adding, that climate change was being observed throughout the world. Therefore, we must develop new policies to avoid such devastating situations in the future.

Director General PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah said the rescue and relief operation was underway in the province and all the rescue teams were working with dedication day and night in this regard.

The affected areas have four million people.

The biggest challenge was to provide food, shelter and basic commodities to the flood affecties and government was working steadfastly to overcome this challenge.