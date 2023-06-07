UrduPoint.com

Expert Asks Citizens To Shun Unhygienic Roadside Food

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Health Expert Wednesday warned that open sale of unhygienic food stuff on various roads of cities causing health hazards in which most of these edibles lie on carts and at shops uncovered in scorching heat.

Talking to a private news channel, a consultant Physician Dr. Rana Inam explained that provision of healthy food has become a global issue, especially in non-developing countries, adding, unhygienic and unprotected food has very dreadful consequences upon human lives due to which death rates have increased dramatically.

He said that the healthy food was the basic need of every citizen and without it we could not imagine life, adding, unhygienic food has now become a serious problem and we have to solve it on emergency basis.

Many citizens specially students are regularly consuming unhealthy food on roads which remain prone to diseases, such food satisfy the children's appetite but do not help them grow strong. As a result, they become physically weak, their colour turns pale and they get mentally frail," he added.

Doctor advised that the people should increase intake of simple water, fresh juices and healthy food in summer to stay active and healthy.

He also regretted that no serious measure is taken to stop selling these unhygienic foods, though street food is being sold in front of educational institutions under the noses of food safety authorities.

Many students swarm pushcarts for unhygienic food in front of their schools and spurious drinks before entering schools, in the break and after school hours, he mentioned.

"These unhealthy food items are the causes of not only different illnesses but also poor body defense mechanism among students", he added.

Dr said bad lifestyle is also causing tiredness, high blood pressure as well as diabetes among the kids, all which are again risk factors for heart attacks these days.

Expert also urged authorities concerned to start an awareness drive through media platforms and mobilize their environmental and infection control teams into those areas and suspend the sale of food and water under unhygienic conditions.

