Expert calls for better awareness among public on 'Mosquito born diseases'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Medical practitioner Wednesday called for raising better awareness of 'Mosquito born diseases' and preventive measures among common people to prevent it from spreading further in coming days.

Talking to private news channel, a consultant on communicable diseases , Dr Somro Hayyat advised public to take special preventive measures and ensure cleanliness in and around their houses to avoid mosquito born disease in ongoing season.

He stressed to create awareness about dengue and Malaria and to intensify preventive measures and preparedness for the control of disease in the country.

He said dengue is contracted with sudden onset of fever, followed by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain and rashes.

He added that there were no specific antiviral medicines for dengue.

Early clinical diagnosis by physicians and proper clinical management lowers the fatality rates below one per cent. Use of analgesics (pain reliever) with Paracetamol, promoting patient to drink plenty of fluids and rest are important.

He said it is observed that majority of our population does not give proper attention to removal of possible breeding sites of mosquitoes that increase chances of growth of dengue fever and malaria vectors.

Only by elimination of possible breeding sites of mosquitoes from inside homes, the chances of a possible outbreak of dengue fever can be reduced to a significant extent, he said.

People should take precautionary measures like change water in their air coolers regularly. The overhead water tanks should also be cleaned form time to time, he added.

He suggested citizens should use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and control mosquitoes inside and outside your home.

Due to lack of knowledge about how to effectively take preventive steps or what to do when infected despite the fact that extensive awareness campaigns have been held there over the past few years.

He said awareness is key to prevent the mosquito born disease.

"Instead of getting panicky, people need to be vigilant, he added.

He also advised people to read the 'dua' daily and paste the pamphlet outside their houses and workplace to ward off the evil dengue.

Dr said that social mobilization is vital as "God helps those who help themselves".

He said that malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease affecting us since ages. He said that besides vector control, community participation was also essential to fight the epidemic.