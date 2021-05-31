Expert calls for extensive anti tobacco campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Expert called for extensive anti tobacco drive to sensitize masses on hazardous impacts of cigarettes smoking and its usage in other forms.

President Cancer society, Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid said on World Tobacco Day that caner tops the diseases caused by tobacco and 90 patients of lung cancer were belonging to cigarettes smokers.

He informed that according to an estimate over one billion people were smokers adding that one third of population which reached puberty is fond of it.

WHO Oncologist said that Six million people die of diseases caused by smoking annually adding that among them 6 Lac people are not smokers rather they are second smokers who lose their lives due to smoky environment.

He suggested inclusion of topics in school. colleges, and universities syllabi containing information about harmful effects of tobacco.

The expert urged upon govt for execution of anti tobacco laws of the land strictly besides imposing more taxes on it.

Rehabalitation institutions should be set up for those who leave smoking, Dr Ibrar said adding that govt should introduce more healthy activities for youth to indulge it in positive process.

He informed that cancer society was playing its role for the last twenty-five years in this connection.