Expert Calls For Mass Awareness Campaign On 'diabetic Control' In Country

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Diabetic expert on Tuesday calls for a massive public awareness campaign involving the print and electronic media, for the promotion of physical activity in school and college level with the involvement of education departments to control the rising diabetic cases in the country.

Talking to private news channel, diabetic expert Dr Muhammad Imtiaz Hassan said that diabetes was mostly a silent disease and its symptoms became apparent over time. They include increased thirst, hunger, urination, weight loss, blurred vision, fatigue and sores.

We have to develop strategies for the prevention of diabetes in order to reduce incidence rates and develop effective measure for better management of the affected to avoid the burden of complications in future, he added.

Obesity is one of the major issues which leads a person towards diabetes. Gaining weight was the biggest cause of diabetes and hypertension, he revealed.

He said due to rising obesity among children, boys and girls are also getting diabetics and hypertensive as new onset of diabetes or new cases of type-II, which is lifestyle disease, is increasing during last few years.

Expert further explained, diabetes is a chronic disease wherein there exist high levels of sugar in the blood either due to less of insulin sensitivity or because of low insulin secretion or no insulin levels in the body.

There are two major types of diabetes. The causes and risk factors are different for each type: Type 1 diabetes can occur at any age, but it is most often diagnosed in children, teens, or young adults. In this disease, the body makes little or no insulin. Daily injections of insulin are needed. The exact cause is unknown.

Type 2 diabetes makes up for most of the diabetes cases. It most often occurs in adulthood, but teens and young adults are now being diagnosed because of high obesity rates. In such cases either the body becomes less sensitive to insulin or insulin secretion decreases.

He said people would learn a lot from by visiting the site on having healthy lifestyle, balanced diet and recommended medication to live a normal life.

Dr said diabetes and hypertension were the biggest causes of heart attacks, stroke, renal failure, blindness and amputations and it is feared that millions of people would be dying due to these diseases and thousands would be becoming handicapped and disabled due to these diseases in the country in the coming years if we not control the disease.

Dr Imtiaz stress not only all the junk food but also all the processed food, juices, biscuits packed in the wrappers and all the milk in the tetra packs were the major causes of diabetes and urged people to resort to previous, rural dietary habits where majority of food is prepared and cooked at home.

