Expert Calls For Raising Awareness On Colorectal Cancer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Expert calls for raising awareness on colorectal cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Health expert on Thursday called for awareness to avoid the 'western diet' for reducing increasing incidents of colorectal cancer.

He also urged all stakeholders to play their role in highlighting that the disease was entirely curable if diagnosed early.

A senior consultant and gastroenterologist Dr Maaz Bin Badshah while talking to the ptv news channel explained that colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer often develops as abnormal growths in the colon or rectum.

"Early screening can play an important role in detecting the disease," he said, adding that people could lower their risk by increasing physical activity, avoiding tobacco, and incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains in their diets.

Screening should start earlier in individuals who have a history of colon cancer/polyps in the family or inflammatory blower disease, Dr Maaz said, adding, there were a number of screening options available and a physician could advise best about the most suitable screening test for an individual.

Poor nutrition profiles, ultra-processed foods which commonly contain food additives such as dietary emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners were the main cause behind the growth of this cancer, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said every year, March was observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, adding, "this cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women respectively".

It was high time to aware our masses about this under-reported issue, Dr Maaz said, adding, regular screening could reduce the risk of developing malignancy, especially for those who had a family history of colorectal cancer.

Colon cancer could affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity, he said and added that colonoscopy was highly recommended for women and men every 10 years from age 40 as "this is the age group where around 80 per cent of all colorectal cancers are found".

