Expert calls for raising public awareness on Thalassemia, blood donation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical Expert on Monday stressed the need for raising awareness among parents of children with 'Thalassemia' major regarding treatment, complications of disease and urged youngsters to voluntarily donate blood during COVID-19 situation as blood is the life for Thalassemia patients.

Renowned Hematologists Maj. Gen. (R) Prof. Dr Shoaib Ahmad talking to ptv news channel called for urgent blood donations to fulfill the needs of Thalassemia patients in the country who faced shortage of blood supplies amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, children suffering from thalassemia are facing severe blood shortage, adding, it is our moral responsibility and national duty to donate blood for such patients to save their lives.

Patients with thalassemia are needed blood as a diet. Infected children are appealing for blood donors to donate blood to the breath of life.

He said Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by decreased production of hemoglobin and thus needs regular blood transfusion from a healthy person.

He said it is very important and need of the time to promote the culture of voluntary blood donation in country as the country essentially relies on the 'family donors' to sustain the transfusion system.

After this coronavirus pandemic situation, countries needs to adopt better screening practices for prevention of disease propagation, he added.

He urged the government should also take serious actions to save the lives of its people by providing access to safe blood.

It would be important to organize regular blood donation camps and create more awareness through media drives on the importance of blood donation, he added.

"It is completely safe and healthy practice to donate blood and one donation can save precious lives of the people," he mentioned.

He explained the disease that the most common treatments of Thalassemia, including blood transfusions and medication, only relieve the symptoms of the disease rather than provide a cure, and many patients will die young unless they can receive a bone marrow transplant.

"We really have to provide a cure, and the only cure available has been bone marrow transplantation, with the best outcome from donors who are matched family brothers and sisters," Dr said.

Thalassemia major occurs when a child inherits two defected globin genes, one from each parent. Thalassemia minor occurs when a child inherits one defected globin gene from only one parent, he said, adding, People with thalassemia minor usually do not show symptoms and can live a normal life without treatment.

Thalassemia major usually causes a chronic, lifelong anaemia that begins in early childhood and often must be treated with frequent blood transfusions due to the deformity of red blood cells, he further explained.

He also urged couples to have the early check ups, to consider the risks if both parents are carriers and to listen to doctors.

Extra safety measures should be taken at the blood donation centers, pertaining to infection prevention and personal protection such as regular hand washing, wiping down donor-touched areas and using sterile collection sets for every donation, he suggested.