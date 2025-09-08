Expert calls for urgent action & strong awareness to combat 'Malnutrition as awareness week starts'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Expert Monday stressed the importance of media awareness for Malnutrition Awareness Week from September 8, emphasizing that up to 60% of the population, including children, the elderly and low-income individuals, are affected by malnutrition, aiming to educate on early detection, prevention and treatment while encouraging open discussions between patients and providers for better outcomes.

CEO Otsuka Pakistan Limited, Moin Ur Rehman, while speaking to a media channel, warns of the growing malnutrition crisis, urging bold and immediate action as Malnutrition Awareness Week kicks off.

He emphasized that malnutrition continues to be a hidden epidemic, affecting up to 60to 70% of the population, including vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and low-income families.

Rehman stressed that malnutrition is a significant barrier to overall health and development, contributing to various chronic diseases, developmental delays in children, and weakened immune systems.

Rehman highlighted the critical need for collective action from both healthcare providers and the general public to address malnutrition proactively.

“Early detection, prevention and treatment are key to combating this crisis,” he said. He also noted that public awareness and education play a crucial role in encouraging individuals to seek nutritional advice from healthcare professionals and adopt healthier eating habits.

He called on governments, NGOs and the private sector to collaborate on creating solutions that address the root causes of malnutrition, from poverty and food insecurity to lack of access to essential healthcare services.

As Malnutrition Awareness Week begins, Moin Ur Rehman urged policymakers to make nutrition a top priority in healthcare discussions.

He stated that bold steps, such as strengthening nutrition programs, improving access to nutritious food, and providing training for healthcare professionals, are essential to reversing the trends.“We cannot afford to wait any longer,” Rehman concluded.

“The time to act is now, and through awareness, education, and urgent action, we can make a significant difference in the lives of millions.”