Expert Calls For Workplace Culture Shift To Prioritize Children's Mental Health
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) As the world grapples with a growing mental health crisis, renowned Psychologist Dr. Asma Naheed Wednesday urged employers to revolutionize their workplace culture to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their employees'
children.
In an exclusive Interview with Radio Pakistan Dr. Naheed stressed that fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture is essential to promoting productivity, job satisfaction, and overall quality of life.
Her timely remarks come as mental health issues continue to rise globally, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to address this critical aspect of employee welfare.
Mental health issues among children are reaching alarming levels, with anxiety, depression, and trauma affecting millions of young people worldwide, he said.
Dr Asma Naheed emphasized that students should learn practical skills for real-life situations so that they can easily excel in the corporate sector.
She said that Pakistan has a large youth population, which is actually Pakistan's asset and that we need to equip our students with skills alongside education so that they can become productive members of society and manage their own educational expenses.
She also stressed the importance of training young people in time management, behavioral management and anger management so they can become valuable individuals and contribute positively to organization and society.
Dr Asma Naheed said that through hope, we must enlighten lives and spread positive messages among our people.
Dr. Naheed also highlighted the importance of financial independence for young people. By acquiring skills and knowledge, students can increase their earning potential and manage their own educational expenses, breaking the cycle of dependency on others.
This in turn, can lead to greater autonomy, self-confidence, and a sense of purpose, enabling young people to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to Pakistan's socio-economic development.
By providing training in areas like entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and problem-solving, educators can empower students to take control of their own futures and become productive members of society.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP2 minutes ago
-
IWMB to dismantle restaurants on Pir Sohawa Road, restore public access to ridge inside MHNP2 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'2 minutes ago
-
5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK22 minutes ago
-
UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday42 minutes ago
-
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast at welding shop injures three in Peshawar52 minutes ago
-
Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day52 minutes ago
-
Explosion rocks Quetta' s Turbat area, injured four2 hours ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues2 hours ago
-
Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary2 hours ago
-
IFA seals ketchup unit; discards over 1000 kg sauces, 100 kg ketchup2 hours ago