ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) As the world grapples with a growing mental health crisis, renowned Psychologist Dr. Asma Naheed Wednesday urged employers to revolutionize their workplace culture to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their employees'

children.

In an exclusive Interview with Radio Pakistan Dr. Naheed stressed that fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture is essential to promoting productivity, job satisfaction, and overall quality of life.

Her timely remarks come as mental health issues continue to rise globally, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to address this critical aspect of employee welfare.

Mental health issues among children are reaching alarming levels, with anxiety, depression, and trauma affecting millions of young people worldwide, he said.

Dr Asma Naheed emphasized that students should learn practical skills for real-life situations so that they can easily excel in the corporate sector.

She said that Pakistan has a large youth population, which is actually Pakistan's asset and that we need to equip our students with skills alongside education so that they can become productive members of society and manage their own educational expenses.

She also stressed the importance of training young people in time management, behavioral management and anger management so they can become valuable individuals and contribute positively to organization and society.

Dr Asma Naheed said that through hope, we must enlighten lives and spread positive messages among our people.

Dr. Naheed also highlighted the importance of financial independence for young people. By acquiring skills and knowledge, students can increase their earning potential and manage their own educational expenses, breaking the cycle of dependency on others.

This in turn, can lead to greater autonomy, self-confidence, and a sense of purpose, enabling young people to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to Pakistan's socio-economic development.

By providing training in areas like entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and problem-solving, educators can empower students to take control of their own futures and become productive members of society.