Expert Concerned Over Alarming Speed Of Hepatitis C, Stresses Awareness

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Health expert Thursday expressed his serious concerns over the alarming surge in 'Hepatitis C' cases across the country saying public awareness is vital to control the practices of contaminated blood and the reuse of syringes which was identified as major contributing factors to the spread of this viral disease.

Talking to a private news channel, Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr Asad Chaudhry noted that a majority of the rural population of the country still does not undergo medical check-ups due to lack of awareness for proper blood screening and reuse of syringes.

He said hepatitis B and C were silent killers and if a person is infected with either of the virus, it remains silent in the body for years, damaging the liver of the infected person.

He said that cleanliness and sterilized instruments play a vital role in avoiding the disease, adding, screened blood and blood products should not be used.

There are about 4 lacs people living with hepatitis C and around 27,000 die each year due to its complications, he mentioned.

Dr said that the government had set a target to eliminate the disease by 2030 and was making arrangements to carry out screening to identify the patients, adding, this is a serious problem.

The risks associated with the hepatitis C infection are grave, he explained, adding, it can cause liver cancer.

The risk of cancer is the same as smoking one pack of cigarettes daily, he added.

This virus inflames the liver and leads to cancer, he said, adding, around 21,000 persons affecting with the disease of liver cancer in the country.

Serious measures are needed to control the spread of hepatitis B and C, he stressed.

Replying to a question, he said that family history should not be ignored during the assessment of the patient, adding, that there is currently no effective vaccine against Hepatitis C.

He said that all children born to Hepatitis C-infected women should be tested for Hepatitis C from the age of 18 months.

Getting early detection and proper treatment is important and the only way, because the faster your hepatitis is under control, the better your liver will be,” he added.

He urged to control spread of hepatitis, government should make hepatitis screening certificates mandatory to be filled at the time of issuance of CNICs to citizens to know the actual number of patients infected with viral hepatitis in the country.

