Expert Emphasizes Need For Moderation In Eating Habits During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Experts on Thursday underscored the significance of public awareness on healthy eating habits during Ramazan, highlighting the risks associated with traditional and rich special foods, which can lead to an increased risk of lifestyle diseases, such as heart problems, high cholesterol and obesity, if consumed without moderation.

Executive Director of Capital Development Hospital, Naeem Taj in his excluisve conversation with a private news channel emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate people about healthy eating habits during

Ramazan.

According to health expert, the holy month of Ramazan is an ideal time to adopt healthy eating habits and promote a healthy lifestyle.

He warned that unhealthy eating habits during Ramazan can lead to an increased risk of lifestyle diseases, such as heart problems, high cholesterol and obesity.

Taj also urged the government to launch public awareness campaigns to promote healthy eating habits and prevent lifestyle diseases.

Health expert also recommend eating nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, during Ramazan to maintain a balanced diet.

Dr also advise individuals to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding sugary drinks.

He emphasized that a balanced diet during Ramazan can help prevent dehydration, digestive problems, and other health issues associated with fasting.

Health expert also stressed the importance of avoiding overeating and consuming high-calorie foods during Ramazan, and instead opting for light and nutritious meals.

Additionally, expert advised individuals to limit their intake of fried foods, sugary drinks, and processed snacks, and to focus on whole, unprocessed foods instead.

By adopting healthy eating habits during Ramazan, individuals can reduce their risk of developing lifestyle diseases and maintain their overall health and well-being, he concluded.

