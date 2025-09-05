Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Medical experts on Friday called for unified efforts to raise awareness as the free cervical cancer vaccination campaign kicks off from September 15 to 27, urging people to take advantage of this vital opportunity to protect themselves and future generations.

In an exclusive conversation, Dr. Saima Khursheed Zubair shed light on the alarming rise in cervical cancer cases across various age groups, adding, the importance of the upcoming vaccination drive, which will kick off in Islamabad schools, targeting approximately 146,000 girls in first phase.

She added that girls aged 9 to 14 will receive a single-dose jab as part of the cervical cancer vaccination campaign, adding, With vaccinating our girls today, we are securing a healthier, cancer-free future for generations to

come.

She pointed out that Pakistan has set a bold target to vaccinate 18 million girls in the coming three years, stressing that this can only be accomplished through strong cooperation from civil society and healthcare providers.

This initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to combat cervical cancer through vaccination, with plans to expand to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and other provinces in other phases.

Dr. Zubair stressed that this drive is crucial to curb the rising incidence of this preventable disease, especially among younger girls.

Responding a query, she explained that Cervical cancer, often linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, adding, however, the disease is preventable through vaccination, which is why awareness and early intervention are key.

Dr. Zubair pointed out that while cervical cancer is more commonly diagnosed in women over 30, there has been a concerning rise in cases among younger age groups, likely due to limited awareness and lack of preventive measures.

She urged that these vaccination drives play an essential role in protecting young girls before they are exposed to the virus, preventing the disease from developing later in life.

Symptoms of cervical cancer can be subtle and often go unnoticed in the early stages, she said, adding, common signs include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain and unusual discharge.

These symptoms are often overlooked or mistaken for other conditions, which makes early detection

crucial, she added.

Expert highlighted that many women do not seek medical advice until the disease has progressed significantly, making prevention through vaccination all the more important.

Dr. Zubair further emphasized the need for widespread awareness about cervical cancer and its

symptoms.

She stressed that educating both parents and schoolchildren about the importance of early vaccination and regular screening can help reduce the impact of this preventable disease.

The vaccination campaign is not just a medical intervention; it is an opportunity to build long-term awareness and a culture of prevention in schools, which can lead to healthier futures for young girls across the country.