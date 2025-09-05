- Home
- Pakistan
- Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'
Expert Encourage Community Support For 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive From Sept 15-27'
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Medical experts on Friday called for unified efforts to raise awareness as the free cervical cancer vaccination campaign kicks off from September 15 to 27, urging people to take advantage of this vital opportunity to protect themselves and future generations.
In an exclusive conversation, Dr. Saima Khursheed Zubair shed light on the alarming rise in cervical cancer cases across various age groups, adding, the importance of the upcoming vaccination drive, which will kick off in Islamabad schools, targeting approximately 146,000 girls in first phase.
She added that girls aged 9 to 14 will receive a single-dose jab as part of the cervical cancer vaccination campaign, adding, With vaccinating our girls today, we are securing a healthier, cancer-free future for generations to
come.
She pointed out that Pakistan has set a bold target to vaccinate 18 million girls in the coming three years, stressing that this can only be accomplished through strong cooperation from civil society and healthcare providers.
This initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to combat cervical cancer through vaccination, with plans to expand to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and other provinces in other phases.
Dr. Zubair stressed that this drive is crucial to curb the rising incidence of this preventable disease, especially among younger girls.
Responding a query, she explained that Cervical cancer, often linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, adding, however, the disease is preventable through vaccination, which is why awareness and early intervention are key.
Dr. Zubair pointed out that while cervical cancer is more commonly diagnosed in women over 30, there has been a concerning rise in cases among younger age groups, likely due to limited awareness and lack of preventive measures.
She urged that these vaccination drives play an essential role in protecting young girls before they are exposed to the virus, preventing the disease from developing later in life.
Symptoms of cervical cancer can be subtle and often go unnoticed in the early stages, she said, adding, common signs include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain and unusual discharge.
These symptoms are often overlooked or mistaken for other conditions, which makes early detection
crucial, she added.
Expert highlighted that many women do not seek medical advice until the disease has progressed significantly, making prevention through vaccination all the more important.
Dr. Zubair further emphasized the need for widespread awareness about cervical cancer and its
symptoms.
She stressed that educating both parents and schoolchildren about the importance of early vaccination and regular screening can help reduce the impact of this preventable disease.
The vaccination campaign is not just a medical intervention; it is an opportunity to build long-term awareness and a culture of prevention in schools, which can lead to healthier futures for young girls across the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'1 minute ago
-
Govt. committed to safeguarding interests G-13 sector allottees. Pirzada1 minute ago
-
Polio eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK11 minutes ago
-
Seven water thieves held11 minutes ago
-
Five arrested,kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers held21 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial chairs meeting on Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations21 minutes ago
-
Gilani appeals for flood relief support21 minutes ago
-
Defence Day, a symbol of national pride and courage; Danyal Ch21 minutes ago
-
SCCI SVP joins online meeting on Pakistan Mart21 minutes ago
-
Rs.183 mln distributed among flood-affected families21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 396,900 cusecs water21 minutes ago