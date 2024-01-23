Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune system to prevent spread of 'Pneumonia'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Health expert Tuesday encouraged citizens to wear face masks and boost their immune systems which can reduce their chances of catching the 'Pneumonia virus' where due to weak immune systems several pneumonia cases among children have also witnessed a surge in Punjab during this month.

Talking to a Private news channel, Child Specialist Dr Ibrahim Yousaf stressed that 'Pneumonia' can be prevented by immunization, adequate nutrition, and by addressing environmental factors.

Experts asked people, especially those vulnerable to Pneumonia attacks to be more careful as chronic exposure to air pollutants is associated with severe infections and higher mortality.

He suggested taking those diets that can boost their immunity to fight seasonal diseases, revert to organic foods and handle such issues with home remedies.

Those with serious conditions especially continuous fever must contact the health providers immediately, he advised.

He said that pneumonia is a disease of lung infection and preventive measures need to be taken at every level to prevent the loss of children's lives.

Timely vaccination is important to decrease the increasing number of children's deaths and our motive is to send this message to the public so that they can take preventive measures such as a healthy diet, mother's milk and clean hands which can protect from many diseases.

People with weak immune systems and those who otherwise face a heightened risk of severe disease should also consider wearing a mask, he added.

He said that preventive measures should be adopted to protect children from the disease.