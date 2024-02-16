Expert Expresses Serious Concerned Over Youth's Mental Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Expert Friday expressed serious concern over the increasing use of technology that youngsters' social skills were being declined as they have less time for face-to-face communication due to their increased use of digital media which was affecting their behavioral and mental health and their communities.
Talking to the ptv news channel, a renowned communication expert Naseeba Shahzad said that digital communication has been affecting the landscape of social interactions in many different ways, adding, that many teens even sit at a table and gravitate towards their phones instead of communicating with their elders.
She said relying on social media or texting to stay in touch can isolate individuals and prevent them from developing the social skills they need in the real world.
She suggested to youngsters that face-to-face communication is more effective than written or audio-only conversations, adding, that this is because seeing one another allows us to pick up on nonverbal cues and body language.
Teens need to keep everyone in the loop by maintaining regular face-to-face communication, she said, adding, try to include different types of meetings, including a mix of one-to-one and team meetings.
Face-to-face communication can also help with conflict resolution by reducing misunderstandings, she advised.
In response to a question, bedtime media device use is strongly associated with inadequate sleep quantity, poor sleep quality, and excessive daytime sleepiness in children and adolescents.
Online communication with virtual friendship networks was associated with lower mental well-being, with stronger associations for girls than boys; however, frequent online communication with ‘real’ friends was associated with better well-being, she added.
Cyberbullying can also affect teens in many ways, causing depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and social phobia, she highlighted.
Recent Stories
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir is internationally accepted dispute territory: APHC2 minutes ago
-
Railways all set to restore Akbar Bugti Express in March12 minutes ago
-
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today32 minutes ago
-
17 shopkeepers fined over encroachment42 minutes ago
-
DC announces aid for aggrieved family of 3 minors burnt alive in Muzaffargarh52 minutes ago
-
Three brick kilns sealed1 hour ago
-
Robbers snatched motorbike from citizen2 hours ago
-
State-of-art motorbike ambulance services' rolling out in Sindh remote areas: Minister2 hours ago
-
Four injured in cylinder blast in City2 hours ago
-
Weather in KP likely to be cold, partly cloudy2 hours ago
-
Dara Adam Khail Police arrested drug smuggler2 hours ago