Expert for creating awareness about malnutrition challenges among rural women

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Expert on Saturday stressed all stakeholders to collectively address the growing challenges related to 'malnutrition' among rural women through creating awareness sessions as awareness about iron and iodine deficiencies remain extremely low resulting in high mortality rates.

Talking to ptv news channel on Saturday, Nutritionist Dr Areej Haroon said that majority of women and adolescent girls especially in rural areas were malnourished. Besides provision of food, creating awareness among rural women is also imperative to overcome this problem, she said adding that through such a policy measure, important indicators such as the proportion of women who are underweight, overweight, obese, anemic and vitamin A and D deficient are aimed to be reduced.

Replying to a question, she suggested that adequate healthcare services such as nutrition counseling, treatment of malnutrition as well as availability of micro nutrients and energy protein should be made available at basic health units and rural health centres.

Poor maternal nutrition can increase the risk of stillbirth, newborn death and preterm delivery, she added.

For creating awareness about malnutrition, anaemia and 'low weight birth babies' amongst rural women government and private partners should held training session and reach out to the rural women, she mentioned.

To another question, she told all the body systems and the immune system in particular, need a variety of essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, which are essential for building the body.

It is important for the individual and young girls to take breakfast before going to school or work, and they must take care of preparing a rich meal for the teenager before heading to school, which contains a sandwich of cheese or hummus along with fresh vegetables.

She also warned the faithfulls for skipping sehri in Ramadan.