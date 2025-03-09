ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Expert on Sunday stressed the importance of public awareness for lifestyle changes, while shedding light on the growing trend of "Bariatric surgery", also known as metabolic surgery, which is gaining popularity for its effective and sustainable weight loss solutions, as well as its ability to resolve related health concerns.

Renowned consultant General/Bariatric Surgeon and Professor of Surgery, Dr. Prof. Maaz ul Hasan, shared his expert insights in an exclusive interview with ptv news, highlighting the alarming trend of diabetes and obesity, and discussing innovative options for their effective management and control.

"Surgery is no longer a last resort, but a viable option for those struggling with weight-related issues and diabetes," Dr. Maaz emphasized.

He further discussed innovative surgical options, such as bariatric surgery, and their role in effectively managing and controlling these conditions.

However, he strongly advised that people should first focus on changing their lifestyle and controlling their eating habits before considering surgery.

He also issued a stark warning that if people fail to adopt healthier lifestyles, by 2045, every child will be at risk of developing diabetes, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to prevent this impending health crisis.

"Lifestyle modification is the first line of defense against obesity and diabetes," he stressed.

Additionally, Dr. Maaz mentioned that medications such as Ozempic and other injectables can also play a crucial role in managing diabetes and obesity, offering a comprehensive approach to treatment.

Maaz also walked the audience through the surgical process, explaining the procedures, benefits and expected outcomes, helping to dispel common misconceptions and myths surrounding bariatric surgery.

Notably, he also observed that there is a growing trend of people opting for bariatric surgeries not just in Pakistan, but worldwide, as individuals increasingly seek effective solutions to combat obesity and related health issues.