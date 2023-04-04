Expert for promotion of biofuel technology

Chairman Department of Chemistry, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan on Tuesday called for the promotion of bio-fuel technology so that Pakistan can also join the countries achieved growth in biofuel technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Department of Chemistry, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan on Tuesday called for the promotion of bio-fuel technology so that Pakistan can also join the countries achieved growth in biofuel technology.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan, who is serving as the Principal Investigator in the Research Laboratory of Bio-Energy has said that the whole world is currently facing numerous global challenges, said a statement.

He said that global energy crisis, global warming, environmental pollution, economic slowdown, melting of glaciers and floods are the challenges the world is facing at the moment.

These challenges would pose more serious situation to the world in days to come, he said.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, many countries including Brazil, America, Poland and China are promoting biofuel technology so that the next generation can easily cope with these challenges in future, he said. He said that Brazil is far ahead in biofuel technology.

Professor Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan has done valuable services in the research and production of biofuel in the Research Laboratory of Bio-energy.