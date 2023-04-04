Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Expert For Promotion Of Biofuel Technology

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Expert for promotion of biofuel technology

Chairman Department of Chemistry, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan on Tuesday called for the promotion of bio-fuel technology so that Pakistan can also join the countries achieved growth in biofuel technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Department of Chemistry, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan on Tuesday called for the promotion of bio-fuel technology so that Pakistan can also join the countries achieved growth in biofuel technology.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan, who is serving as the Principal Investigator in the Research Laboratory of Bio-Energy has said that the whole world is currently facing numerous global challenges, said a statement.

He said that global energy crisis, global warming, environmental pollution, economic slowdown, melting of glaciers and floods are the challenges the world is facing at the moment.

These challenges would pose more serious situation to the world in days to come, he said.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, many countries including Brazil, America, Poland and China are promoting biofuel technology so that the next generation can easily cope with these challenges in future, he said. He said that Brazil is far ahead in biofuel technology.

Professor Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan has done valuable services in the research and production of biofuel in the Research Laboratory of Bio-energy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Energy Crisis China Brazil Poland Federal Urdu University

Recent Stories

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Ti ..

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz M ..

10 minutes ago
 Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ..

Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria - ..

7 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput v ..

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput visits various 'Bachat Bazaars' ..

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) job to condu ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) job to conduct elections: Ranjha

7 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be provided to foreigners

Foolproof security to be provided to foreigners

7 minutes ago
 US details new $2.6 bn military aid package for Uk ..

US details new $2.6 bn military aid package for Ukraine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.