UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expert Medical Staff, Teachers Deputed To Administer Polio Drops To Children: PA Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Expert medical staff, teachers deputed to administer polio drops to children: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that polio drops were administered to children with the support of expert medical staffers and teachers and assured that the government was taking concrete steps to eradicate the disease from the country.

Responding the question of Humera Khatoon of Jamaat Islmai, the provincial minister said the teachers and health workers were administering polio drops to children for years and government was giving significant amount to them for their work. He said the polio campaigns were being run successfully and in an organized manner.

He said the militancy negatively impacted polio campaigns, adding, the government was taking necessary measures to free the country from polio.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was chairing the proceedings suggested administering polio drops to children through students that were passed out from colleges.

Naeema Kishwar of JUIF said the provincial government should work for improvement of education. She was of the view that assigning teachers additional duty of administering polio drops would affect education sector.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Education Provincial Assembly From Government

Recent Stories

36 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

49 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.