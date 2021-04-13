Expert medical staff, teachers deputed to administer polio drops to children: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that polio drops were administered to children with the support of expert medical staffers and teachers and assured that the government was taking concrete steps to eradicate the disease from the country.

Responding the question of Humera Khatoon of Jamaat Islmai, the provincial minister said the teachers and health workers were administering polio drops to children for years and government was giving significant amount to them for their work. He said the polio campaigns were being run successfully and in an organized manner.

He said the militancy negatively impacted polio campaigns, adding, the government was taking necessary measures to free the country from polio.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was chairing the proceedings suggested administering polio drops to children through students that were passed out from colleges.

Naeema Kishwar of JUIF said the provincial government should work for improvement of education. She was of the view that assigning teachers additional duty of administering polio drops would affect education sector.